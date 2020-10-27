TPN Vs LFL Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Mismatch on our hands today with two sides occupying opposing ends of the points tally taking on each other.

While determining any showdown before it gets underway is as big a mistake as they come, the identity of today’s opponents makes It prudent of us to go for the juggernaut. When Liaoning Flying Leopards go locking heads with Tianjin Pioneers today, this contest is a predetermined affair, one where Liaoning will emerge victorious without breaking into a sweat.

Sitting in third place in the points tally with four wins from their opening four encounters, Liaoning couldn’t have asked for a better start to the new season of the league. The side has emerged as one of the firm challenger for the glistening CBA 2020-21 trophy, a club which will be looking to keep its glistening record going today.

And there will hardly be an easier fixture for the club than the clash which awaits the side today. Up against Tianjin Pioneers who sit in 16th place without a win in four games, Liaoning will have little qualms in marauding their way to one of their easiest two points this season.

TPN Vs LFL Fantasy Probable Winner

Where Liaoning are one of the only four clubs to remain unbeaten, Tianjin are one of the four sides to yet record a win this term. And either side will keep its record intact at the end of the four quarters today with Tianjin set to be routed yet again.

Probable Playing 5

Tianjin Pioneers

He, Shuai, Meng, Ta, Xin

Liaoning Flying Leopards

Zhang, Han, Liu, Guo, Wu

Match Details

CBA 2020-21

Match: Pioneers Vs Liaoning

Date And Time: 28th October, Wednesday: 1:00pm

Best Shooter

Tianjin Pioneers

Liaoning Flying Leopards

Best Defender

Tianjin Pioneers

Liaoning Flying Leopards

Bygone Encounter

Tianjin Vs Jilin: 97-105

Dragons Vs Liaoning: 86-107

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

With 18 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds the last time he stepped out onto the court, Zhao Jiwei from Liaoning Flying Leopards becomes the first player to be ingrained in our side today.

Tianjin Pioneers will also be represented in this segment of our side with us indulging in the services of Yi Shi who at a measly 5.5 credits offers pristine value after his 8 point and 5 assist performance.

Shooting Guard

Both our names in this docket of our side will be from Liaoning. Up against one of the most appalling defensive setups in the league, these two players have end up filling their shoes with the baskets as they intertwine their expertise to walk all over Tianjin.

12 points, 7 assist and 5 rebound man, Ailun Guo becomes the first part of the duo with Zhixuan Liu who had 14 points, 6 assists and 5 boards in the same tie giving him company.

Small Forward

The two are joined up by Zhenlin Zhang who top scored for his side in that encounter as he touched the roof with a 22 point performance.

Power Forward

In a side largely devoid of enigmatic performances, Jin Xin has made a name for himself. The Tianjin power forward as impeccable once again in his bygone appearance with him cantering his way into all the facets of the game to pull off 9 points and 13 rebounds.

Centre

Even a club of the stature of Liaoning will be extremely wary of coming across Marko Todorovic today. The centre went on a rampage in his most recent game, dropping a gargantuan 41 points on the day to announce his arrival in the league in stellar fashion.

Liaoning will have an equally pristine player make a foray into the fray of our side with Dejun Han’s double-double earning him a special place in our team.

Star Player

The manner in which he delivered 41 points made it rightful to opt for Marko as the star player while Dejun is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Shi, Jiwei, Guo, Liu, Zhang, Xin, Han, Marko

