During the 47th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Dubai, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 88 runs to register their fifth victory this season.

Chasing a 220-run target, Capitals were bundled out for 131 in 19 overs on the back of substandard performances in both the innings. While the batsmen from DC never really found any momentum, it was spinner Rashid Khan whom they struggled against at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The pick of the bowlers for Hyderabad tonight, Rashid registered magical bowling figures of 4-0-7-3 which included wickets of Shimron Hetmyer (16), Ajinkya Rahane (26) and Axar Patel (1). Apart from Rashid, the likes of T. Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma also picked a couple of wickets apiece.

After DC captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to field, Hyderabad posted a formidable 219/2 in 20 overs on the back of a quickfire 107-run opening partnership between captain David Warner and wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha.

While Warner departed in the 10th over after scoring 66 (34), Saha took the onus upon himself to register his seventh IPL half-century, 87 (45), with the help of 12 fours and two sixes. Playing only his second match this season in place of Jonny Bairstow, the 36-year old player justified the decision of him opening the batting alongside Warner.

“I got the opportunity for the second time this year and took my chances in the powerplay. Initially, the ball was holding a bit but I took my chances and went after it after the pitch eased out.

“I’m happy I got selected for the Tests in Australia. We are looking forward to win the last two matches for the Sunrisers and that’s our target now,” Saha told Star Sports after winning the ‘Man of the Match’ award.