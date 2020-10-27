Reddit Soccer Streams: Why did reddit put a stop on illegal soccer streams channeling the Champions League matches this season.

The Champions League is probably the most desired European football tournament and it has millions of followers with the most elite clubs in the continent vying for one title.

Therefore, the demand across the globe is not met with the surging TV prices, so many resort to illegal streaming websites to have the access to the most thrilling games of the season.

But nevertheless, it is not acceptable to the broadcasting channels who invest millions to own the TV rights, in the end propelling the internet gatekeepers to block such channels.

Why Reddit Champions League streaming got banned?

Despite the popularity of reddit soccer streaming services, they were illegal and that is why it had to be put down. Though, reportedly Reddit was never expected/instructed to take down the channels.

They themselves took the cognizance and blocked the streaming channels. It is not only exclusive to Football, instead all the reddit streaming channels across all sports were taken down.

Before taking them down, Reddit released a statement that explained the reason behind this action, and it mainly involved how their platform was facilitating copyright infringement.

The policy reads:

OUR POLICY IS TO CLOSE THE ACCOUNTS OF USERS, IN APPROPRIATE CIRCUMSTANCES, WHO HAVE REPEATEDLY BEEN CHARGED WITH COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT. SOMETIMES A REPEAT INFRINGEMENT PROBLEM IS LIMITED TO ONE USER AND WE CLOSE JUST THAT USER’S ACCOUNT. OTHER TIMES, THE PROBLEM PERVADES A WHOLE SUBREDDIT COMMUNITY AND WE CLOSE THE SUBREDDIT.

Can watch Champions league on a free trial

One can still opt to watch the live telecast of matches on the apps which have tied up with the official broadcasts to disseminate the live action via their own app.

Hulu Tv is one destination, where one can watch channels like watch ESPN, NBC, Fox, and CBS for a fee, and CBS is the official Champions League telecast provider in the USA.

Whereas, Fubo TV is one option, as it provides free access to its content for 7-days, and give access to CBS.