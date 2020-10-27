Champions League Group B play continues on Tuesday with Real Madrid heading to Germany to take on Borussia Monchengladbach on Matchday 2. Real are coming off of that shocking 3-2 home defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk last week, while Gladbach earned a quality point at Inter Milan despite conceding late. A win here for either will put them in a good position with four games to go.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Borussia-Park — Monchengladbach, Germany

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Real Madrid -110; Draw +290; Borussia Monchengladbach +270 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world’s game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Real Madrid: Well, not a lot of good vibes around Real Madrid at the moment. They need to get back on track, and it comes down to getting started quicker. Expect them to be fast and furious in the early moments to set the tone and go to a more attacking style than possessing the ball as much, using speed on the wings. A loss here, and Zinedine Zidane’s seat could be quite hot. When you are at Real Madrid, your seat is always hot to start and leash is short.

Borussia Monchengladbach: A really sharp performance in attack against Inter was ruined a bit by that defensive effort. You can bet they will be looking to close down on the strikers a bit better and work on defending crosses. But they show some good signs, and that was a really nice result in the end that will give them some momentum. Denis Zakaria’s status is still unknown as he’s been out months with a knee injury, but this is a game where a player like him would be huge to combat Real’s possession.

Prediction

Los Blancos stumble again and drop points against a tricky Gladbach side up for the challenge. Pick: Real Madrid 1, Borussia Monchengladbach 1

So who should you back in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value in every UEFA Champions League match, all from the proprietary European soccer model that’s up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.