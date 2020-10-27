Nick Foles was miserable for the Chicago Bears in their 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

But something he said before the game, which was brought up by the ESPN announcers during the game, stood out more than anything Foles did with the ball in Los Angeles.

Brian Griese dropped a very juicy nugget late in the fourth quarter when he said Foles told them on Sunday:

“Sometimes play calls come in and I know I don’t have time to execute that play call. I’m the one out here getting hit. Sometimes the guy calling the plays, Matt Nagy, doesn’t know how much time there is back here.”

Here’s the clip:

Wow.

That’s quite a thing for Griese to drop so nonchalantly late in the game.

Nagy addressed it after the game:

There might be some drama in Chicago this week.