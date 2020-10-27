It’s Steelers-Ravens week.

That’s always a good thing. When those two teams get together, whether in Baltimore or Pittsburgh, it’s always a physical, nasty war. This year the first of two matchups is even more intriguing, with the Steelers coming in undefeated at 6-0 and the Ravens at 5-1, with only a home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

What makes this game even more interesting is that in a year with gaudy offensive numbers, both of these teams are good on defense.

The Ravens are at the top in scoring defense at 17.3 points per game, while the Steelers are fifth at 19.4 per game. The Steelers are third in the league in yards per play against at 4.9, while the Ravens are tied for fifth at 5.1 per play.

To put the per-play numbers in perspective, consider there are 10 teams that give up 6.0 yards or more per play.

The Steelers, who are first in my Power Rankings, come in off a 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans. It was a game where they looked far more dominant than the score would indicate, only to let the Titans back in with some bad turnovers.

The Ravens, who are third in my rankings, are off a bye and rested, which is an edge to them.

While both defenses are good, the offenses aren’t so bad either. Pittsburgh is the third highest scoring team at 30 points per game, while Baltimore is eighth at 29.8 per game.

This might come down to a battle of the two strengths of the teams, Baltimore’s run offense against the Pittsburgh run defense. Baltimore leads the league in rushing with 5.4 yards per attempt and 164.5 yards per game. The Steelers are second in the league in run defense, giving up a stingy 3.4 per rush, and come off a game where they limited Derrick Henry to 3.8 per rush.

Of course, Lamar Jackson can throw it down the field and Roethlisberger and his passing game are pretty good as well.

Ravens-Steelers is always big, and usually the hits can be heard loudly, but this year it’s even bigger, a battle of perhaps the league’s two best teams.

Bring it on.