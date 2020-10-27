“My blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan Hot Sauce” – The Rock bleeds after suffering face injury by 50 pound chain during workout.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram today to reveal that he hurt himself with 50 pound chains during a workout session. The former WWE Superstar explained on Instagram how he hurt himself and accidentally bloodied himself while working out.

The most electrifying superstar then proceeded to wipe some of the blood off with his finger to see what it tastes like. He described it as tasting like “Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce,” He also confirmed that he would need stitches for the injury.

The Rock bleeds after suffering face injury during workout

“We ain’t playin’ tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes – it’s called the #ironparadise for a reason and things get extremely intense,” The Rock captioned the video.

“Threw around my 50lb chains ⛓ for a drop set – I got lumped up and need stitches 😂🧵

“Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later – rules of the house.

“And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce🩸🤣😈💪🏾

“Have a productive week, my friends – keep it light and a lil’ fun, but get after it like a MF.”

