MOB Vs RM Fantasy Team Prediction, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Real Madrid look to overturn their opening surprise defeat in the group.

When Real Madrid welcomed Shakhtar Donestk in their Group B opener, it was slated to be a tie the Spanish club were set their canter their way to a win to. They were up against a side ravaged by Coronavirus with their opponents leaving 10 players at home with the disease.

However, far from going according to plan, things ended up going shambolically haywire for Real Madrid. The club was ripped into shreds by an opposition unfazed by the identity of the fixture to leave Real Madrid frayed at halftime as the home side stared at a 3-0 deficit.

While Real Madrid did manage to veer clear of an embarrassing scoreline on the day as they hit back twice in the second half, the 3-2 defeat left the club’s supporters miffed. However, the club managed to quite the furore with an emphatic 3-1 win over Barcelona at the weekend, a result which massively changed the move shrouding the club.

Probable Winner

The win in the bitter derby was exactly what Real Madrid needed to stabilise a tottering period in the game for themselves. The result was the much needed shot in the arm ahead of their impending German visit today.

Real Madrid won’t have things straightforward today but should manage to pull off a win courtesy of their more well versed defensive setup.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Andreas, Benes and Denis will all be sitting this encounter out in lieu of their injuries.

Martin, Daniel, Alvaro, Mariano and Nacho from Real Madrid will attribute their absence to ongoing injuries.

Borussia Monchengladbach

Sommer, Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini, Kramer, Neuhaus, Hofmann, Embolo, Thuram, Plea

Real Madrid

Courtois, Vazquez, Varane, Ramos, Mendy, Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos, Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio

Match Details

Champions League 2020-21

Match: Borussia MonchengladbachVs Real Madrid Group B

Date And Time: 28thOctober, Wednesday- 12:30am IST

Venue:Borussia-Park, Monchengladbach

Top Scorer

Borussia Monchengladbach

Real Madrid

Bygone Encounter

Mainz Vs Borussia Monchengladbach: 2-3

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: 1-3

MOB Vs RM Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Up against an Inter Milan side which unleashed a barrage of shots his way the last time around, Yans Sommer showed why so many consider him such a tricky name to score against. He safeguarded his side’s goal to help the club walk away with a draw on the day.

Defenders

There are few players in the world who have as telling an impact at their club as Sergio Ramos has at Real Madrid. The club has looked timid and meek without him, a side which ended up leaking three goals as the CB missed their previous affair.

Now back for this one, Ramos is set to overhaul his side’s shaky defensive unit. He scored against Barcelona at the weekend as well, a goal which makes him a must have pick for the encounter.

Ferland Mendy and Raphael Varane will join up with him with the visitors being the only side capable of pulling off a cleansheet from this matchup.

Midfielders

Toni Kroos was utilised frugally by his club the last time he stepped out for them given the impending matchup against Barcelona. He’s set to be back in Real Madrid’s playing 11 for this one and his ability to keep the ball moving quickly make him the first pick from the club.

ViniciusJuniorscored immediately after being brought on the last time around to see him link up with Kroos. Completing the side’s trio is Frederico Valverde who pulled off a peach of a goal for his side against Barcelona.

Jonas Hoffman will be our selection from the home side meanwhile after his goal against Inter Milan. ChristophKramer joins up with the CDM clobbering anything Inter Milan threw his way in the side’s group opener.

Strikers

His assist against Barcelona makes Karim Benzema our pick from Real Madrid while Alassane Plea’s assist against Inter Milan sees him earn a place in our docket from the German team.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Vinicius’ electric form at the moment will see him captain our side while Ramos is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Sommer, Mendy, Ramos, Varane, Vinicius, Valverde, Kroos, Kramer, Hofmann, Karim, Plea

