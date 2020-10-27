USATSI



Game 5 was a success here at Best Bets Central, thanks to Max Muncy clubbing a monster shot and the Dodgers winning, which was set at +450 on the William Hill Sportsbook odds boost. The Dodgers held onto the multi-run lead and covered, though we didn’t hit on the over. That’s fine.

We’re now 7-3 in the World Series and 25-18 overall in the playoffs, as well as hitting on the bonus home run pick twice out of the five games. It’s time to keep that party going.

World Series Game 6 Tampa Bay +120 L.A. Dodgers -130 (-1.5) 8 p.m. Fox 8.0

All lines via William Hill Sportsbook

Dodgers to win

The only game I’ve missed this series was Game 4, which had one of the craziest endings in World Series history. Despite being the beloved “value” pick every single game, I’ve only taken the Rays once (correctly in Game 2). This is a repeat of the pitching matchup and it’s the best value on the Dodgers’ money line the entire series, though it’s still a less-than-palatable -130 (bet $130 to win $100).

It’s mostly a gut feeling here, but I think the Dodgers are going to finish things tonight.

Last time out, Rays lefty Blake Snell was dealing through four innings and then ended up slightly unraveling in the fifth inning. The Dodgers (aside from Mookie Betts for obvious reasons) had rarely or never seen Snell before. Now that they’ve had a few looks at him and had a few days for their scouting operation to go back over the outing, I think we’re going to see more Dodgers’ success in this one, more likely the second time through the order once they’ve gotten another look on the day of the game.

The Dodgers need to piece this thing together in a bullpen game and it won’t be easy, but they have the superior offense and it’s their time. They’ll cover 1.5 on the run line, but the money line is fine for those who would rather do that.

Over 8.0

You could see this coming, right? The over has hit four of the five games in this series and I just said I think the Dodgers hit Snell while there’s a chance the Rays batter the Dodgers’ staff in a bullpen game. I’m kind of surprised this isn’t a bit higher. The day of rest for the bullpens would be the only thing giving me pause, but it’s hard to see fewer than eight runs in this one.

Bonus: Turner homers, +400

It’s October and Justin Turner is killing the baseball again. He’s a career .298/.395/.513 hitter in the playoffs with 12 homers in 265 at-bats. So far this series he’s hitting .364 with two homers and a .818 slugging percentage. I’m feeling a big game for him and he seems like a fitting player to help the Dodgers finally go out on top, as he’s been such a huge part of this eight-year run along with the likes of Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen.