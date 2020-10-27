Mike Meredith/CBS Sports



The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from the 2020 World Series title. The Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 on Sunday to take a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday.

These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport’s history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason — the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series — at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Below you’ll find the schedule for the World Series, as well as results from the LCS, LDS and the Wild Card Series:

World Series (best-of-seven)

Tue., Oct. 20 World Series Game 1 Dodgers 8, Rays 3 FINAL Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 21 World Series Game 2 Rays 6, Dodgers 4 FINAL Fox Arlington Fri., Oct. 23 World Series Game 3 Dodgers 6, Rays 2 FINAL Fox Arlington Sat., Oct. 24 World Series Game 4 Rays 8, Dodgers 7 FINAL Fox Arlington Sun., Oct. 25 World Series Game 5 Dodgers 4, Rays 2 FINAL Fox Arlington Tue., Oct. 27 World Series Game 6 Rays vs. Dodgers 8 p.m. Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 28 World Series Game 7* Rays vs. Dodgers 8 p.m. Fox Arlington

*- if necessary

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., Oct. 11 ALCS Game 1 Rays 2, Astros 1 FINAL TBS San Diego Mon., Oct. 12 ALCS Game 2 Rays 4, Astros 2 FINAL TBS San Diego NLCS Game 1 Braves 5, Dodgers 1 FINAL Fox Arlington Tue., Oct. 13 NLCS Game 2 Braves 8, Dodgers 7 FINAL FS1 Arlington ALCS Game 3 Rays 5, Astros 2 FINAL TBS San Diego Wed., Oct. 14 NLCS Game 3 Dodgers 15, Braves 3 FINAL FS1 Arlington ALCS Game 4 Astros 4, Rays 3 FINAL TBS San Diego Thurs., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 5 Astros 4, Rays 3 FINAL TBS San Diego NLCS Game 4 Braves 10, Dodgers 2 FINAL Fox & FS1 Arlington Fri., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 6 Astros 7, Rays 4 FINAL TBS San Diego NLCS Game 5 Dodgers 7, Braves 3 FINAL FS1 Arlington Sat., Oct. 17 NLCS Game 6 Dodgers 3, Braves 1 FINAL FS1 Arlington ALCS Game 7 Rays 4, Astros 2 FINAL TBS San Diego Sun., Oct. 18 NLCS Game 7 Dodgers 4, Braves 3 FINAL Fox & FS1 Arlington

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

Postseason format, dates, locations

This year’s postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.

After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.

Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason: