It was a month ago to the day that Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy pulled the struggling Mitchell Trubisky from a Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons and sent in Nick Foles, something fans had been clamoring for.

Foles threw three touchdowns and cemented himself as a starter in the comeback win.

Now, after Foles threw two interceptions — and perhaps some shade after comments about Nagy’s play calls made it on to the Monday Night Football broadcast — in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams some fans are flip-flopping.

The theory, I guess, is that if the offensive line is a problem, you might as well have the more mobile quarterback under center. But there are others who acknowledge this is an awful situation no matter who’s in there at QB.

Here’s a sampling of some fans hinting at the former:

And some pointing out it’s just bad all around:

Yup. Aside from the defense, it’s all terrible for the Bears, despite the 5-2 record.