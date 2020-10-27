MI vs BLR Team Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – 28 October 2020 (Abu Dhabi). Two traditional rivals of IPL are against each other in this all-important game in order to gain the top-2 places in the league table.

Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians lost their last league game where their bowling failed terribly and couldn’t defend 190+ runs. However, they are not in a state of worry as their qualification for the playoffs is certain, and they are mainly fighting for the top-2 places in the league table. The fitness of Rohit Sharma is a concern for the side and there is no news about his availability. This is going to be an important game for the race of top-2 places.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, failed terribly in their last game where both their batting and bowling failed. They are level on points with the Mumbai Indians and are also chasing those top-2 spots in the league table. This side has also played some really good cricket in the tournament and would want to overcome their rivals in this game as well.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi is 161.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 16; Batting 1st Won: 8; Batting 2nd Won: 8

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Mumbai Indians – Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Sourabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana/Moeen Ali, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Mumbai Indians – Quinton de Kock, and Kieron Pollard.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Chris Morris

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Jasprit Bumrah.

MI vs BLR Team Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock (Price 10), Ishan Kishan (Price 8.5), and AB de Villiers (Price 10) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Kock is in wonderful form and has scored three half-centuries in the last six games. He is now in the list of top-10 highest run-getters with 374 runs under his belt whereas Ishan will open again in the absence of Rohit Sharma and has proved his quality in the last couple of games. Ab de Villiers, on the other hand, is a T20 superstar and has played some really good knocks for his side. He has scored at an average of 54 runs this season. All three of them are genuine run-scorers and can change the course of the game.

MI vs BLR Team Batsmen

Virat Kohli (Price 10.5) and Devdutt Padikkal (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli has been in a brilliant touch and is the current 3rd highest run-sorer of the tournament. He has scored 415 runs at an average of 59.20 whereas Padikkal has played some decent innings in the tournament with three half-centuries under his belt as well. Both of them have been the core of this side’s batting.

Suryakumar Yadav (Price 9) will be our batsman from the Mumbai Indians. Surya is one of the most consistent players of the side and has played some really good knocks under pressure this season. He is an asset at the number 3 position and was really good in the last game as well.

MI vs BLR Team All-Rounders

Krunal Pandya (Price 8) will be our all-rounder from the Mumbai Indians. Pandya is majorly picked to manage credits in this game. He can pick wickets in his left-arm spin bowling whereas he can hit some shots as well in his batting.

MI vs BLR Team Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal (Price 9) and Mohammad Siraj (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Yuzi has been the best bowler of the side and has picked 16 wickets in the tournament whereas Siraj is in a good form currently and is majorly picked to manage credits in the game.

Jasprit Bumrah (Price 9) and Trent Boult (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah and Boult are on fire this season with 17 and 16 wickets under their belt respectively. Both the pacers are very consistent and are world-class players.

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Virat Kohli and Quinton de Kock

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal

