MAR Vs MCI Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: City turn to European football to escape their stuttering form in the Premier League.

This was set to be a season where Manchester City were slated to come roaring back. Hurting after being torn into shreds by Liverpool last season, City shelved out a gargantuan amount of defenders as they looked to score for salvation in the 2020-21 season of the Premier League.

However, if the opening exchanges are anything to go by, City are not only to have thing easy by any stretch this time around as well. Despite breaking the bank for defensive options, Guardiola’s complete lack of awareness when it comes to addressing defensive aberrations has left City stumbling towards lopsided results in the league.

The most recent was at the weekend with City failing to get past a West Ham side they have moulded as they have liked across the last couple of seasons. Held 1-1 on the day, City plummeted into 13th spot with the deficit between them and top spot largening to 5 points.

MAR Vs MCI Fantasy Probable Winner

That laggard performance is what makes today’s Champions League clash extremely crucial for Manchester City. With a 3-1 win against Porto in their season opener, the club will be looking to take a runaway lead atop of the points tally with a second win on the bounce against Marseille.

We envisage them pulling off the task as well with the side’s attack just about handing the side a one goal win.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Jesus, Mendy and Fernandinho will all continue to spend time away from the game pertaining to their injuries.

Marseille

Mandanda, Caleta-Car, Gonzalez, Balerdi, Sakai, Kamara, Rongier, Amavi, Thauvin, Benedetto, Payet

Manchester City

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Torres, Sterling, Foden

Match Details

Champions League 2020-21

Match: Manchester City Vs Marseille Group C

Date And Time: 28th October, Wednesday- 12:30am IST

Venue: Stade Velodrome, Marseille

Top Scorer

Marseille

Thauvin: 3 Goals, 5 Assists

Manchester City

Bygone Encounter

Lorient Vs Marseille: 0-1

West Ham Vs Manchester City: 1-1

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

The only reason Marseille managed to limit their margin of defeat to the one goal in the bygone encounter was due to Steve Mandana. He parried away everything thrown down towards him, pulling off a showing which didn’t hurt the side’s goal difference too much.

Defenders

While City’s defensive predicaments are well known to everyone, if anyone is capable of registering a cleansheet in this encounter, it’s them. Its not down to the side’s defensive resolve but rather the manner in which the club will dictate proceedings today.

With Marseille hardly getting a sight at the ball, the side will see its goal scoring chances massively dry up. Also, with the club going goalless the last time around, City will be know a cleansheet is quite palpable for them come today.

It sees us rope in a trio from the visiting team, one comprising of Ruben Dias, Eric Garcia and Joao Cancelo.

Midfielders

For all of the money spent by them, this City side just doesn’t tick without the services of Kevin de Bruyne. Now back after an injury, the midfielder makes for a must have pick, a player who controls and runs the play for his club.

Phil Foden scored immediately after being brought on against West Ham to see him become the second pick from the club with Ferran Torres who scored against Porto completing the set of picks for the contest.

Marseille on the other hand will see us entrust the duo of Dmitri Payet and Morgan Sanson for the contest. With City’s defence capable of collapsing under vicious attack, these two names will be looking to give it everything they have today.

Strikers

With all strikers out for City at the moment, Raheem Sterling will be asked to fill in that role. And he can easily fill his shoes in the position as his counterparts keep the supply chain running to make him the sole pick from the club here.

Marseille see their leading scorer with the three goals and five assists, Florian Thauvin canter his way into our team for the contest.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Raheem’s likelihood to score atleast once in his new role sees him captain our side while Kevin is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Mandanda, Garcia, Cancelo, Dias, Payet, Torres, Kevin, Sanson, Foden, Raheem, Thauvin

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.