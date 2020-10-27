Shreyas Iyer reacts on 88-run loss: The captain of Delhi Capitals sounded unperturbed despite losing three matches on the trot now.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has ensured that his team won’t “bog down” after three consecutive losses in the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

Chasing a 220-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, a substandard batting performance witnessed Delhi getting bundled out for 131 in 19 overs. While wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant top-scored with his 36 (35), none of the batsmen including Pant got going in the manner they should have while chasing such a target.

“Definitely a big loss, but you can’t get bogged down at this point of time. We still have two games. One win is all we need – we’ve been waiting for that since the last three games. This loss is definitely going to motivate us.

“I think we lost it in the powerplay itself, when they got 70+ [77] runs. I think we need to have a strong and positive mindset. These loses are no going to put us down. We’ve been doing amazing before these three matches, and it shouldn’t get to our heads,” Iyer told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

With imminent matches against the top two teams in Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Capitals have a lot to ponder about with respect to winning the one mandatory match to qualify for the playoffs.

“It’s really difficult to judge what to do on this wicket – it’s probably better to lose the toss. [In jest] unfortunately I lost the toss and we thought of the dew. We obviously discuss a lot about the opposition batsmen.

“We really try to execute our plans but it was really unfortunate that we didn’t do well today. Any team can surprise any team in this tournament. You can’t underestimate anyone, especially at the business end of the tournament. RCB is a good team but we must also remember we’ve beaten them before,” Iyer added.