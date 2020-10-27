LeBron James has had some esteemed guests come on his barbershop-themed talkshow “The Shop” over the years.

Stars like Drake, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, Jon Stewart and more have all stopped by and made appearances just chopping it up with LeBron James and other hoopers.

None of those names quite hit like Barack Obama, though. The former President of the United States will be James’ next guest on the show this upcoming Friday, October 30th, just in time for election day on November 3.

Obama announced his appearance on Tuesday morning with a tweet along with a quick clip of the episode. They’re talking about everything from the NBA bubble to social justice and the election.

Sounds like a good conversation. Who knows? Maybe we’ll get some more details on how Obama stopped the NBA bubble from collapsing.

This should be a good one.