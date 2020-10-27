Danny Green is sure that the Lakers can win another title next season, thanks to the core set around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Danny Green was a part of the Lakers team that lifted the Larry O’Brien trophy around 2 weeks ago. He believes the Lakers are still the favorites to win next season.

The Lakers do have to deal with 10 players on their roster hitting free agency soon. Anthony Davis hits free agency, and he had opted to decline the player option with the Lakers. It is expected that he will sign back, but for a larger contract.

Rajon Rondo is expected to opt-out of his contract and the same can be expected of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. JaVale McGee might opt-out too, considering he sold his LA mansion. Avery Bradley hasn’t let anyone know of his plans. Dwight Howard and Markieff Morris are free agents.

Despite all the uncertainty around the roster next season, Danny Green still fancies the Lakers’ chances.

“You just need the nucleus of LeBron and AD”: Danny Green

After winning his 3rd ring, Danny Green had an interview with Forbes. There he shared his thoughts on the future of the Lakers.

The guard emphasised on how the Lakers front office will have their work cut out, especially with close to 10 free agents on the team. In order to get them back would be a task and hence the Lakers might have to go into a little rebuilding phase.

However, with the kind of players available in free agency and in the trade market, restructuring the roster shouldn’t be much of an issue for the Lakers.

The best part about the Lakers for now is that the Lakers have both LeBron and AD and can build their roster around them. Hence, Green believes a ‘repeat’ could be on the cards.

“For sure, I think we can definitely get one more for sure,” Green said.

“It’s going to be tough because we have so many free agents, with 10 guys that are free agents. Trying to bring everybody back and reconstruct the contracts, it’s going to be difficult, but when you have the nucleus of LeBron and AD — if they bring back AD — that’s pretty much what you need. You don’t need much else around them.” he added.

To be honest, he isn’t quite wrong here. As long as the core of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is intact, they can always find good role players. That core in itself is good enough to push the Lakers to another championship.

How the Lakers shape up after trades and free agency is yet to be seen, but as long as AD stays, they will be a tough team to beat.