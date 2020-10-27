It was ironic that Paris Saint-Germain reached their first ever Champions League final through an improbable winner from unwanted Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting — now of Bayern Munich — in the quarterfinal against Atalanta before efficiently disposing of Bundesliga heavyweights RB Leipzig in the semis.

Yet they were undone in the Lisbon final by a youth academy graduate of their own who had barely featured at senior level before leaving for free as star names flooded into Parc des Princes — Kingsley Coman’s lone goal on the hour handed the Bavarians their sixth continental crown and denied his formative club a coveted maiden title.

“Amazing,” the France international recalled in an interview with CBS Sports. “It was an incredible feeling. We worked really hard and will do again to win this year too.”

Although there is no room for sentiment in his response when quizzed on his haunting of childhood club PSG, the thing that is most striking is that Coman still feels that something was missing from Bayern’s second continental treble in their glittering history — it could still have been better.

Despite the success, the 24-year-old recognized the absence of the German giants’ supporters in Portugal and wants a repeat this season so that the experience is complete at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul next May.

“Of course, we want to win every year,” he said. “We did the treble last season. Unfortunately, it was without fans. Perhaps they will be allowed back next year. We want to accomplish exactly the same, just in front of our supporters.”

In line with the perfectionist nature of Coman’s character that he has acquired since leaving his native Paris for Turin with Juventus and then Munich with Bayern, the rapid wide man has also identified areas that Hans-Dieter Flick’s men can improve — despite their frightening start to 2020-21.

Robert Lewandowski has already plundered 10 goals and three assists in the Bundesliga, while Coman himself leads the way in the Champions League after a brace and an assist in a 4-0 thrashing of Atletico Madrid in the opening round of Champions League Group A fixtures.

“We won most of our matches,” the Frenchman told CBS Sports of last season’s success. “However, we must cover and defend way better than we have done.

“We are very aggressive. When you win, your confidence grows — especially when you win by five or six goals. Our confidence grew and grew, which we played on, and it was amazing.”

Coman’s personal domestic trophy cabinet is mightily impressive: five Bundesliga, three DFB-Pokal, two Serie A, one Coppa Italia, two Ligue 1 and one Coupe de la Ligue since his 2013 senior debut, yet he has not yet christened his international shelf.

Injury unfortunately deprived the Bayern man of a place in Didier Deschamps’ ultimately triumphant French squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia but he has learned to be philosophical about the blow.

“It happened years ago,” said Coman. “As I say, it happened. Sometimes, life is like that. I have confidence in myself and my team.

“I also know that I am really young and will have time to win lots more trophies. Now I have the Champions League — which is amazing — and I hope that I will add more.”

Coman, like many of his Bayern teammates, is demanding and wants to see better from Flick’s juggernaut this season after four wins from their opening five Bundesliga fixtures to lie one point behind beaten 2019-20 Champions League semifinalists Leipzig.

He also expects better from himself after largely putting his painful injury history behind him since 2018.

“We need to win as often as we can,” he said. “I need to play better, to improve my skills, score more goals, provide more assists and all of that. If we can finish the season the way that we did last campaign, though, that would be amazing.”

Coman also recognises that Group A will not be a walk in the park with Lokomotiv Moscow and Red Bull Salzburg to come after the win over Atleti.

“It is not an easy group,” he said. “We know that the Champions League is never easy. That said, we will try to replicate last season, win most of our matches and every game — if we can.”

With teammates like the “improving” Chris Richards and “one of the best” in the injured Alphonso Davies at left-back, you would not bet against Coman and Bayern repeating last campaign’s success based on their rude form across all competitions early this term.