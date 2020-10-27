Kimi Raikkonen watches insane Portuguese GP first lap in which he overtook 10 drivers with his son, as fellow drivers rave about his ‘rally driving’.

Kimi Raikkonen is a legend in the truest sense of the word. The former F1 world champion with Ferrari is now plying his trade with Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo. And going by his performances this season, he is doing insanely good in his current stint.

In the opening lap of the Portuguese GP at Portimao, Kimi went into video game mode, overtaking not one, not two, but 10 drivers! This took him to P6 from P16. This impressed his son Robin too, and the doting father and son were seen watching the crazy lap together, as seen in the tweet below.

Ricciardo, Verstappen rave about Kimi

Daniel Ricciardo was in awe of it, and he expressed his feelings after the race was done. The Renault driver is one of the best in the current grid, but he is clearly has a long way to go to match the Ice Man.

“I thought I had a good first lap, I passed 3 cars, and then I saw Kimi past me, and I was like alright, maybe my lap was not as good as his. The first lap was pretty awesome to watch and I think it just shows that if the tyres are in, you can do so much. So shoutout to Kimi, it was a pretty awesome first lap.”

Max Verstappen too couldn’t stop raving about it in the post-race conference, exclaiming on multiple occasions. He even termed his opening lap ‘rally driving’. Wonder what Kimi would have to say on that description from the Dutch.

“I tried to stay out of trouble a bit, tried to settle down. Then I had Kimi behind me, I was shocked about that! ‘Am I really gonna like, what’s going on?! Kimi was flying, probably. His rally driving helped him a bit in the first lap or something because that was pretty impressive.”