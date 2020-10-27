Josep Maria Bartomeu along with rest of the board members resigned, ending the long demand by fans to make the board members step down.

In the latest update in Barcelona, President Josep Maria Bartomeu has resigned from his position. The announcement came just before Barcelona’s match against Juventus in the Champions League.

The news aired in several Spanish publications confirming the news that Bartomeu is stepping down from his position along with rest of the board members

Breaking: Josep Maria Bartomeu has resigned as Barcelona president on Tuesday rather than force fans to vote on his future in a vote of no confidence, sources tell @moillorens & @samuelmarsden. pic.twitter.com/4WzvDO8xfi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 27, 2020

(🌕) BREAKING: Game over for Bartomeu and his directives! They are presenting their resignations. @sport #FCB 🔥🚨☎️ — Hagrid ✆ (@HagridFCB) October 27, 2020

In the recent months, the board fetched massive resistance from fans and players over their alleged horrendous state of affairs leading to one of the worst campaigns by Barcelona in last two decades.

Even the club legend Lionel Messi was forcing his way out from his boyhood club, as he indirectly accused Barcelona board of compelling him to seek a move out and trigger his apparent exit clause.

Though the clause by Barcelona board was denied as they argued that Messi has crossed the deadline to trigger that clause. Though Messi stayed but the resentment between the two parties never dissolved.

What will happen now, who will lead Barcelona board?

With the reported exit of Bartomeu from Barcelona, the club will certainly go for an immediate election, choosing the successor of Bartemou.

As of now, there are two candidates who have been highlighted consistently. One is Victor Font, who is touted to take over the seat with electoral trends inclining towards him.

Meanwhile, Joan Laporte is also a possible candidate for elections, he has shown interest to take over the presidency of the club once again, but so far hasn’t officially declared his participation.

Adding further, Jordi Farro is also being considered as a strong candidate with his goal being to appoint Jurgen Klopp as Barcelona manager, but he is not a populous face among the members of the club and shares the region of Sandro Rossell- the infamous former president at the club. Hence hence, his victory is unlikely to happen