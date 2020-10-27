JNT vs GLL Fantasy Prediction: Guangzhou’s resurrection awaits its biggest test in the form of a rampant Jilin outfit.

Earnestly working towards asserting their berth in the echelons of CBA 2020-21, Jilin have been rewarded for their gruelling and vigorous efforts. With a 100% winning record to make an advent into the new season, the side has needed absolutely no time to hit the ground running.

Announcing themselves on the big stage, Jilin have embedded in place a real statement of intent in the opening weeks of the league. The 105-97 triumph in the side’s favour the last time around took the club into fourth place, a spot the club will be looking to make its home this term.

Elsewhere, Guangzhou needed time settling into their groove this season but the club looks to have found its feet in the middle now. After an opening win where they lost both their opening clashes, the side returned pulling its socks up last week to overhaul those defeats with two wins on the spin.

Probable Winner

Despite those wins, its clear that Guangzhou have a long road to navigate before they can be truly considered a side to be feared. The 96-94 win against Shandong was an affair which could have swung any way, one Guangzhou were extremely fortuitous to win.

Jilin won’t offer them any moments to capitalise on though with Guangzhou set to revert to losing ways today.

Probable Playing 5

Jilin Northeast Tigers

Jiang, Zhang, Cui, Lee, Liu.

Guangzhou Loong Lions

Yao, Sun, Kai, Tian, Kun.

Best Shooter

Jilin Northeast Tigers – Jiang: 27 Points

Guangzhou Loong Lions – Oer: 30 Points

Best Defender

Jilin Northeast Tigers – Zhong: 7 Rebounds

Guangzhou Loong Lions – Kai: 8 Rebounds

JNT vs GLL Fantasy Prediction

Point Guard

Its become clear in only the first couple of weeks this season that Dallas Moore is the heartbeat of this Guangzhou side. He’s doing it all for the club at the moment, a player who ended up with an enchanting 30-10 double-double the last time around, one which saw him take all the onus of pulling off a win for his side on the day.

Shooting Guard

Not only did Weizhe Jiang win the game for his side the last time around with a neat 27 points to his name but he ended up laying up the ball for his counterparts on 7 occasions as well to see him be a must have pick for us.

Slotting in next to him is Biao Zhang who made the most of the zones opened up by Jiang to end up with a decent 11 points in his kitty.

Small Forward

At a meagre 5.5 credits, there was no way we were going to let go off Mingyang Sun today. A regular part of his side’s starting rotations, his ball handling abilities saw him drop 14 points from the midrange region.

Power Forward

He didn’t quite have the best of days infront of the basket the last time around but Kai Guo ensured he made up for that with his defensive performance. He protected his side’s rim to emerge with 8 rebounds, ones crucial in a tie determined only by 2 points.

20 points and 7 rebounds for Cheng Zhong the last time he stepped out saw him keep his side’s winning spin going with him emerging as an untenable player inside the paint.

Moving in unison alongside him was Haoran Ding who helped himself to 17 points as the two moved in tandem to manifest a game winning performance for Jilin.

Centre

His ability to guard players, protect his side’s rim and win the battle of the boards sees Huaibo Dai bring down the curtains on our setup for the matchup.

Star Player

The manner in which he’s cajoling points his way see Moore be our star player while Zhong is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Moore, Zhang, Jiang, Sun, Guo, Zhong Ding, Dai.

