If you imagined that Jerry Jones isn’t exactly happy about his Dallas Cowboys completely imploding, then you were spot on.

The Cowboys owner did an interview Tuesday morning with 105.3 The Fan, and he sounded extremely salty when asked about his 2-5 team.

The hosts asked if there was a leadership void in the team, which Jones responded with an emphatic “No.” But in the middle of his answer, when they attempted to jump in and get some clarification, he snapped back, “Will you shut up and let me answer it? No.”

Jones went back and apologized after that outburst, telling the hosts “Don’t (tick) an old man off with little money. It will get you.”

Well then! He should be angry about how his team is playing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here