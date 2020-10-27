If you imagined that Jerry Jones isn’t exactly happy about his Dallas Cowboys completely imploding, then you were spot on.

The Cowboys owner did an interview Tuesday morning with 105.3 The Fan, and he sounded extremely salty when asked about his 2-5 team.

The hosts asked if there was a leadership void in the team, which Jones responded with an emphatic “No.” But in the middle of his answer, when they attempted to jump in and get some clarification, he snapped back, “Will you shut up and let me answer it? No.”

Jones went back and apologized after that outburst, telling the hosts “Don’t (tick) an old man off with little money. It will get you.”

Jerry Jones gets pissed and snaps at radio hosts when asked if the Cowboys have a “leadership void” in the locker room pic.twitter.com/rkYH3SjQUE — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 27, 2020

after things got a little testy with @1053SS & @rjchoppy, Jerry Jones signed off with this. pic.twitter.com/NNrMoUmFtf — David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 27, 2020

Respect. Jerry Jones apologizes to @1053thefan and @1053SS for not being as tactful and admits frustration but says frustrated and gonna turn it around. Ends with laughter and says there is an old adage “don’t piss an old man off with little money. It will get you.” — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 27, 2020

Well then! He should be angry about how his team is playing.