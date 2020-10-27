Lando Norris apologizes to Lance Stroll

Realizing the folly he had committed, especially considering he is an elite sportsperson in a massively followed sport F1, he took to Twitter earlier today to apologize for his recent behavior. This was met with positive reinforcement from his fans. This is what his tweet read, in full:

“I owe an apology. I’ve been stupid and careless with some things I’ve said lately in media and interviews, and haven’t shown the respect I should have to certain people. I’m not that kind of person, so know I should apologise to them but also everyone reading/listening. Sorry.”

Thanks lando! I think a lot of fans forgot you guys are sometimes human beings who can be careless with words but thank you for apologising and taking the time for it. You aren’t flawless and mistakes are bound to happen, have a great day 💓 — tea ✨ | F1 and Genshin Hell (@retroschumi) October 27, 2020

Lando Norris is just 20 and like any other sportsperson, only a human being. What he said to Stroll during the race was unacceptable, but the fact he has apologized does show he has learnt from his mistake. Here’s hoping we see more of his fun side and less of angry outbursts in the races and seasons to come.

