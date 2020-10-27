The NBA saw a first of its kind players’ strike in Orlando during the playoffs. Kyle Korver tells us about how the Bucks locker room went about it.

The NBA has adopted a steadfast approach to encouraging social justice causes by players. The courts in Disney World had the legend ‘Black Lives Matter’ message on them. Despite various sections of the USA denouncing their support to this cause, they kept at it.

The Milwaukee Bucks staged a DNP ahead of Game 5 of their first round series against the Magic. The Magic did not accept the walkover, and the rest of the NBA in the bubble joined in with the strikes as a result.

What was going on in Kyle Korver and the Milwaukee Bucks’s minds ahead of player strike

There are a few things to consider while talking about the Bucks’s actions leading to the boycott. The Bucks believed that giving a walkover to the Magic was the only action that was going to take place regarding the Kenosha shooting.

However, the rest of the league put its foot down as a unit. After intense deliberations between the league office, the owners and the players, a middle ground was reached.

Some of the questions going through Korver’s mind as he deliberated the players strike are described in his recent interview:

“How do I help as a white man? What do I say as a white man in this space? And you know what you do? You stand with the marginalized”

Korver had previously authored an article on The Players’ Tribune regarding white privilege last year. It was met with great support across all sports by sportspersons regardless of colour.

Korver recognized the moment in time and its importance on how black lives could change for the better. It was him supporting George Hill that led to the NBA agreeing to a commitment beyond messages to causes of social justice.