A grand event that superseded every expectation, and became the testament of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s greatness inside the Octagon, deceptively also witnessed The Eagle’s concern for his opponent.

While it is a general understanding and a fact that once the door of the 8-sided structure closes, fighters tend to leave no stone unturned in order to get an edge over each other, and therefore restraint and leniency are two words that do not exist in the ring space at any stretch.

However, apparently after what transpired at the biggest card of the year, and on top of that in one of the most anticipated main events of the recent past, one can question this known principle of MMA.

“He Didn’t Want To Hurt Him In Front Of His Parents”

Former UFC Champ-champ Daniel Cormier, who shared the training premises with Khabib Nurmagomedov for long, and is also a friend of the Russian, reveals he had a chat with Khabib after the fight, and brings to light Eagle’s considerate nature.

Cormier says, Khabib took notice of Justin Gaethje’s various media addresses in which he claimed he would not tap-out, and that his parents would be present in the arena to watch him fight. DC discloses, Khabib kept that in mind, and in the personal messages told him– That was the reason he flipped from an Armbar to a Triangle Choke.

A victory via Armbar might have caused serious injury to Justin Gaethje and “He didn’t want to hurt him in front of his parents.” Thus intended to just put him into sleep.

On the night when he was overwhelmed with emotions and was apparently dealing with injury issues of his own, Khabib Nurmagomedov explored his arsenal in order to inflict less damage to his opponent.

So, while he went on a high with a 29-0 record, this particular act seemingly elevates his stature even more.

