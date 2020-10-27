This is just the most brutal thing ever.

It appeared Monday night that a DraftKings player had won $1,000,000 in a contest with a Monday Night Football lineup with Jared Goff, Cooper Kupp, Gerald Everett, Josh Reynolds and both the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears defenses.

After the final whistle, the user — Robocles — ranked No. 1, good for a million bucks.

But then the worst happened. A sack previously credited to the Bears was taken away and Goff was credited with four fewer rushing yards. The win turned into a sixth-place finish for $3,078.94, which isn’t terrible. But it isn’t $1 million.

One Twitter user seems to have found the play that was initially a sack and then wasn’t:

Oh no. Oh nooooooooooooo! That’s the worst.