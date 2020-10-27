Three years after making his last reception in a Dallas Cowboys uniform, 31-year-old wide receiver Dez Bryant is getting a chance to return to the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Ravens, who have been struggling in the passing game, are signing Bryant to their practice squad.

Bryant, who spent eight seasons with the Cowboys, last played in 2017. He finished that season with 69 receptions for 838 yards in 16 starts, which was his best year since a 1,320-yard year in 2014. In April of 2018, Bryant was released the Cowboys.

He signed with the Saints later that year, but suffered a devastating torn Achilles just two days after joining the team. Bryant has since been getting in shape for a possible return, and campaigned to join the Cowboys early this year.

Bryant had a workout with the Ravens in August, but went unsigned. Now, just a week before his 32nd birthday, Bryant is back in the NFL – and he couldn’t be happier.