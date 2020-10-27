And just like that, Everson Griffen is back in the NFC North. The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to trade the veteran defensive end to the Detroit Lions, as confirmed by CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker. As for the compensation, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network adds that Detroit is sending Dallas a conditional sixth-round pick in exchange for Griffen’s services.

Reports of Griffen landing on the trade block surfaced earlier this week and it didn’t take long for a team like Detroit, who are winners of two straight and looking to keep pace in the division, to come in with an offer. Griffen — who played in 56.43% of Dallas’ defensive snaps and totaled 20 tackles, six quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks — now joins a Lions front seven that consists of fellow defensive end Trey Flowers, linebacker Jamie Collins and others who have totaled 14 sacks through Week 7.

Of course, Detroit is extremely familiar with Griffen, who spent a decade squaring up against them as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. Because of COVID-19 protocols that are put in place for the 2020 season, Griffen won’t be able to play in Detroit’s Week 8 matchup against the Colts. As fate would have it, his Lions debut is primed to be in Week 9 against his former team in the Vikings.

As for the Cowboys, they only had Griffen on a one-year, $6 million deal he signed back in the summer, and with a 2-5 record on the year it made sense to cut bait. In his absence, Dallas could continue to trot out Randy Gregory, who was able to return to game action in Week 7 the first time last since his reinstatement, and 2020 fifth-round pick Bradlee Anae in the defensive end rotation.