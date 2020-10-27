This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Now that Week 7 of the NFL season is in the books it’s easier to slow down a bit and look at one of the more puzzling moments from Sunday’s action – how the Dallas Cowboys players reacted after their QB, Andy Dalton, just about had his head ripped off by Washington’s Jon Bostic.

Because it was embarrassing.

Bostic ran right through Dalton’s head while the QB was in a slide, which means you can’t touch him. Bostic did the opposite of that and was thrown out of the game for it. He should be suspended for it but it looks like the NFL isn’t going to do that because the NFL enjoys being dumb about these things.

How did the Cowboys players on the field react to that? As if the refs had just called an illegal motion or a false start.

You wouldn’t have known their QB had just been absolutely laid out by such a disgusting hit that led to him being carted off the field.

It was stunning, really, to not see any Cowboys players get in Bostic’s face over the hit. That was the type of moment where every player on the team should have been forcibly held back from trying to get at Bostic. Instead, the refs had no worries about a fight breaking out.

Which was pathetic of the Cowboys.

Dallas first-year coach Mike McCarthy has been wrong about a lot of things in his brief time in charge but he was right after the game when he said: “We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another. It definitely was not the response you would expect.”

No, no it wasn’t.

A lot of people on Twitter said it’s obvious that the Cowboys have quit and their reaction to the hit was proof of that. But even if they did quit, it’s so damn weak of them not to do anything for their QB after such a dirty hit.

Quitting is one thing.

Not caring about your teammate is another.

Which goes to show just how much of a dumpster fire the Cowboys are this year.

Because, man, they should have done so much more for Dalton.

