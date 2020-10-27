USA TODAY Sports



The Dallas Cowboys have been an absolute mess this season. They are 2-5, lost star quarterback Dak Prescott for the season due to an unfortunate ankle injury, backup quarterback Andy Dalton was knocked out of their Week 7 loss to the Washington Football team due to a concussion and the defense is an absolute nightmare. This past Sunday, they became the first team in NFL history to allow 20 or more points in the first half in six straight games! A lot of finger-pointing has been directed toward defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, but the kind of finger-pointing he did on Monday got him into some trouble and caused a ruckus at his media availability.

Nolan was talking ball with reporters while scratching at his left eye, when he paused and informed everyone that he had accidentally put hot sauce in his eye. According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, the conference call had to be put on hold while Nolan dealt with the inflammation of his eye.

Cowboys fans know exactly what Nolan was feeling on Monday, as Dallas’ defensive performance this season has surely caused some pain of the eyes. The Cowboys allow an average of 408.1 yards of total offense per game, which ranks sixth-worst in the league, and they allow 178.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks dead last in the league. During the embarrassing 25-3 loss to Washington, the Cowboys allowed rookie running back Antonio Gibson to record 128 yards rushing. Washington entered Sunday as one of the worst rushing teams in football!

It has been that kind of year for the Cowboys. They appear unable to do anything right, even if it’s just trying to conduct a press conference without injuring yourself.

