Tabasco sauce, as we all know, is the hot sauce you use when there isn’t any other better hot sauces around to put on your food because let’s be honest – Tabasco is the worst of the hot sauces.

It’s also not a good thing to put in your eyes, because that just hurts and will likely make you cry or at least run around in circles while swearing at the sky for being so dumb for getting Tabasco sauce in your eye.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator learned that lesson the hard way Monday when he had to stop a conference call with reporters because he had some Tabasco sauce on his fingers and then used those fingers to rub his eyes, which is never the right move.

This is oh so fitting when you consider how much of a mess the Cowboys’ season has been. While Dak Prescott’s injury was heartbreaking, the Cowboys’ defense has been historically horrendous since Week 1. Nolan, of course, leads that defense and has had fans calling for his job already.

Twitter had jokes about the Tabasco incident: