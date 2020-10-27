Chase Claypool just became a fan favorite and it didn’t have anything to do with what he’s done on the field this season.

A Steelers fan posted a video to TikTok of his father who is 76 years old and battling dementia. He’s a big Steelers fan, but he also has trouble remembering who is on the team each week because of his fading memory.

So the person who posted the video asked someone from the Steelers to send a piece of memorabilia to his father to help him remember who is on the team.

Claypool caught wind of it and, instead of just having the team send a regular jersey, he signed it and shipped it himself.

Shouts to Claypool. What an incredible gesture.