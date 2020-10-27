The Patriots were awful in their game against the 49ers on Sunday, losing 33-6 in a game that didn’t even feel that close. Quarterback Cam Newton also struggled mightily, finishing with 9-15 passing for just 95 yards and three interceptions.

Newton was removed from the game late, with Patriots coach Bill Belichick tabbing Jarrett Stidham to see out the final minutes. Stidham didn’t fare much better than Newton had, as he posted 6-10 passing for 64 yards and an interception in limited time.

After the game, Newton clarified his benching, but also said that he fully understood that his starting job was up for grabs if he didn’t improve his play. He also said that, for now, his starting job wasn’t his biggest concern, but rather that he might lose the respect of the Patriots locker room.

In an interview with Boston radio station WEEI, Newton said:

“The first thing I said to myself coming home was, ‘You keep playing games like that, bro, and it’s going to be a permanent change. “You don’t need to tell me that for me to understand that. I get it loud and clear.”

Newton continued on about his concerns about “controlling the locker room” and how his play might affect that.

“I don’t fear my position stability more so than controlling the locker room. Performances like yesterday jeopardizes . It’s like, ‘Oh my God!’ Players talk, and that’s what’s most important to me. Knowing you have your coaches’ belief , but my belief is that I want to have the whole facility. … It doesn’t start with no miraculous play. It’s a whole body of work that goes into performing on Sunday.”

Newton also took the time to clarify what happened with his late benching against the 49ers, and made clear he didn’t hold any grudges against Belichick for making the call.

“I didn’t want to put up a ,” Newton said. “How bad would that have been? ‘No, I’m not coming!’ came and said, ‘Stidham is finishing’ and I agreed.”

In an interview after the game, Belichick made clear that Newton would remain the team’s starting quarterback, and that he just wanted to get Stidham some experience.