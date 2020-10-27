Cam Newton looks broken.

It’s not the first time that sentence has been typed or uttered. You’ve read or heard it numerous times over the last few years; but in the past, there’s been some obvious explanation for the struggles. Usually it was a shoulder, foot or any of the other injuries he suffered as a member of the Panthers.

Outside of a brief battle with COVID-19, Newton has managed to stay off the Patriots injury report, which makes his last two performances, both losses for New England, a bit harder to explain. It’s not just that Newton is playing poorly. It’s how it looks. When a player known for his exceptional athleticism and strength is skipping short throws to the perimeter, alarm bells will go off.

And with Newton denying any physical ailments, we’re forced to come up with our own theories for why it’s happening. Something has to be wrong with him, right?

Well, one theory picked up steam Monday when NESN’s Doug Kyed posted the passing charts from Newton’s two games since returning to the starting lineup, which showed that he hasn’t completed a pass to the right side of the field.

Against the 49ers on Sunday, Newton didn’t even attempt one!

If you’re an FTW reader, this is probably starting to sound familiar. Last offseason, I wrote about Newton’s struggles with injuries over the last two years, highlighting his inability to throw to his right, which I (along with former Wisconsin quarterback and NFL staffer Nate Tice) theorized was the result of his injured foot. With Newton seemingly ignoring the right side of the field once again, it’s fair to wonder if he’s dealing with a similar issue.

Let’s check in with Bill Belichick and see if there’s anything to his quarterback’s apparent aversion to throwing to his right…

OK, so that went about as expected. Belichick wasn’t just going to tell NFL defensive coordinators that his offense was only using one half of the field, so I guess we’ll have to figure this one out on our own.

In order to do so, we’re going to systematically work through four questions and arrive at a conclusion.

Let’s tackle them one-by-one…

1

Is Newton incapable of throwing to his right?



We’ll start with the most pressing question. If Newton is incapable of throwing to one side of the field, he probably shouldn’t be on the field. It also could imply that the issue preventing him from throwing to the right last season (an injured foot) is probably still an issue.

At a glance, the numbers aren’t encouraging. Newton ranks 35th among qualified quarterbacks in on-target throw rate to the right side of the field (70.3%), per Sports Info Solutions. His Completion Percentage Over Expectation drops 9.5 percent on throws to the right side compared to throws to the left. Not good!

But we also have to remember we’re working with an awfully small sample size here. Even a full football season doesn’t really provide us with a lot of information, so it’s foolish to draw any firm conclusions based on splits from a five-game sample. There’s bound to be a ton of noise in there.

If we looked at the same splits for Dak Prescott, we might also conclude he’s having problems throwing to his right, as he has Newton beat in on-target throw rate by only 0.5 percent. Patrick Mahomes has him beat by only 1.4 percent. As for the CPOE split, both Matthew Stafford and Ben Roethlisberger have even wider gaps between throws to the left and throws to the right!

If the numbers are unreliable, we have to turn to the tape. Fortunately for Pats fans, that paints a much more encouraging picture. Two of the best throws Newton has made this season were aimed at the right side of the field…

Against Denver, he made an accurate throw under pressure to his right that was broken up by a diving defender…

Last Sunday, he threw this deep dig route breaking in from his right side…

Based on the film, Newton seems to be capable of making those throws … so why isn’t he making them?

2

Is Newton avoiding throws to his right?



This one’s a little harder to quantify. And short of posting every single dropback from the previous two games, there’s no easy way to prove this, but… Based on my own film review, I can confidently say that Newton is not actively avoiding the right side of the field.

This is the only instance of Newton electing not to throw to an open receiver to the right side of the field that I could find…

With the nickel corner coming on a blitz, Newton has a tight end open in the flat. Instead, he works back to his running back on an option route against a linebacker. The back takes a bit too long to run the route and the pressure gets home. It’s probably a bad decision, but there’s nothing there to suggest that Newton was afraid to throw to his right.

Newton threw the ball poorly against the 49ers but I thought he did a much better job of reading the field compared to the previous game against the Broncos. In that game, he left several throws on the field but most of the hesitation came when he was eyeing receivers running routes over the middle of the field — not to the right. There just isn’t anything on film suggesting that he’s actively avoiding those throws.

So if Newton is both willing and able to make throws to the right, it must be the play-calling, right?

3

Are the Pats not calling plays that would lead to those passes?



I saved this one for last because it’s the least likely explanation, for the simple fact that Newton gets to decide which receiver is targeted on a given play. The coaching staff could, in theory, call more plays that put Newton’s primary read to the left side of the field, but that doesn’t seem to be happening.

New England ran a handful of concepts to the left of the field and did not shy away from loading up that side of the field. In fact, the first pass of the 49ers game put three receivers to that side of the field and Newton ended up working the backside of the formation…

This is a completely unscientific way of doing this, but I went through every Newton dropback from the Week 7 game against the 49ers. That’s 19 dropbacks, two of which were screen passes. Those 17 remaining dropbacks featured 73 routes run by Patriots receivers. Of those 73 routes, 35 of them (or 47.9%) ended up on the right side of the field. The distribution of routes was nearly symmetrical.

If those numbers aren’t enough to convince you, Josh McDaniels dismissed the notion that the play-calling was favoring either side of the field. Via WEEI…

“Sometimes I think it’s maybe more of a coincidence than planning. Again, relative to being right-handed, left-handed in the formationing, setting the protections certain ways can certainly impact where the ball ends up going,” McDaniels said. “There’s certainly no intent on just putting the ball in a certain spot on the field.”

4

So, what’s actually going on?



If Patriots coaches were concerned about some physical ailment limiting Newton, I doubt they would have called the trick play that put him on the receiving end of a Julian Edelman pass.

So maybe there isn’t anything wrong with Newton. There certainly isn’t anything keeping him from making throws to the right side of the field. That oddity appears to be the result of a two-game sample size. If we look back at the passing charts Tom Brady’s final two starts as a Patriots, you’ll see that a significant majority of his passes were aimed inside the right hash.

The point is, splits happen!

Sometimes those splits are meaningful; but, in a lot of cases — such as this one — it’s just noise. Besides, there is a much more obvious explanation for Newton’s struggles, which he has already offered up to the media…

“Well, I’ve just been pressing,” Newton told the New England press on Monday.

It’s easy to forget that Newton is trying to learn a complicated system without a full offseason or any preseason games to help work out the kinks. And Belichick has said Newton has had to reconfigure his mechanics on timing throws. Those are two major adjustments. Now throw in a lackluster group of receivers struggling to get open and Newton’s bout with COVID-19, which broke up the Pats’ practice schedule, and it’s easy to understand why the passing game has looked so disjointed.

That may not be a very satisfying conclusion to this investigation, but it’s one that should give Patriots fans some hope. There’s no salvaging this offense if Newton is physically broken. But if the problems are more mental than physical, then there’s still a chance Belichick, McDaniels and Newton can turn things around. They’re just running out of time.