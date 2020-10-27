Back in August, the Milwaukee Bucks chose to boycott their playoff game against the Orlando Magic in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a decision that reverberated throughout the NBA and sports world, led to more boycotts and shifted the conversation to where it should be.

So what exactly happened in the Bucks’ locker room that day?

Kyle Korver revealed it while speaking at his alma mater, Creighton, earlier in the week, and the level of detail he goes into reveals as emotional as you could have imagined back in August.

He spoke about assistant coach Darvin Ham in tears taking apart an area of the locker room, George Hill and Sterling Brown saying they wouldn’t play, what was going through Korver’s head as a white man (“You know what you do? You stand with the marginalized”), the calls with the governor of Wisconsin and Blake’s family and so much more.

Trust me: take the time to watch this.