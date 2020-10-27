WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCH SEASON 1 OF THE MANDALORIAN!

The Mandalorian is a fun thrill ride for Star Wars fans starring a totally awesome bounty hunter that gave us a terrific first season.

But really: the biggest star of the series by far was Baby Yoda, also known as The Child, who has become a superstar, and rightfully so!

He’s adorable! He brings some comic relief! He can use the Force!

And of course, the most important thing are the memes. Thanks to li’l Yoda, there were soooo many memes that we’re still all using, and there are sure to be more when the Season 2 premiere drops on Friday.

So let’s look back at some of the best from Season 1:

1. Baby Yoda plays the radio

This comes from Chapter 4: Sanctuary, and it’s a hoot: people putting music to the moment in which the little one presses buttons on Mando’s ship.

Here’s the original moment:

And the memes:

2. Baby Yoda takes a sip

Also from Chapter 4, he’s just sipping and watching Cara Dune and Mando fight.

3. Baby Yoda looks up

I’m not sure which ep this is from, but we’ve seen this look a lot:

4. WHEEEEEE!

From the final chapter of Season 1, this is how I too would react if I was on a speeder bike.

5. Sleepy Baby Yoda

Actually, it’s Baby Yoda using the Force to protect Mando in Chapter 2, stopping a creature from killing his new friend. But it totally looks like he’s very sleepy.

6. Baby Yoda as athletes and sports fans

7. “Boomer, OK”

Got to love Baby Yoda talking to real Yoda.