Getty Images



FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has stepped down. The head of one of the world’s most popular and most renowned clubs resigned, the club announced on Tuesday.

Bartomeu’s departure could potentially factor into whether superstar Lionel Messi ultimately decides to leave the club next summer when his contract expires after pushing for a move this past summer, and it could have an impact on European soccer in the future with him saying that he had accepted a proposal to participate in the future European super league.

Bartomeu has been a controversial figure as the head of the club, clashing with Messi and overseeing a club that hasn’t contended for the top prize, the UEFA Champions League, in years.

The end of Bartomeu’s tenure has been marked by poor results, none more than last season’s 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in UCL, while also failing miserably on numerous transfers that just haven’t worked out.

Bartomeu became president in January of 2014, with the team winning UCL and La Liga that season following the presidency of Sandro Rosell.

CBS Sports will have more on this story as more information becomes available.