Champions League Group D play continues on Tuesday with second-year Italian participants Atalanta hosting Dutch giants Ajax in what promises to be a high-scoring Matchday 2 showdown. Atalanta are coming off a 4-0 win over newcomers Midtjylland while Ajax fell short, 1-0, at home to Liverpool. A win for the Italian side could bury Ajax with a six-point deficit with four matchdays remaining after this.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio di Bergamo — Bergamo, Italy

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Atalanta -106; Draw +310; Ajax +240 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Atalanta: Both of these sides are well known for having an explosive attack, and it’s no different with Atalanta, who have registered 19 goals through six matches in all competitions thus far. Gian Piero Gasperini rested a few of his starters over the weekend against Sampdoria in hopes of having some fresher legs for this continental clash. Atalanta played their home matches at San Siro last season instead of their regular home stadium in Bergamo, which was undergoing renovation. Tuesday will mark their first home UCL match at the Stadio di Bergamo.

Ajax: We normally don’t pay too much attention to Dutch league play, but over the weekend Ajax, away from home, mind you, scored a Eredivisie record 13 goals in a 13-0 shellacking of VVV Venlo. 19-year-old Burkina Faso international Lassina Traore scored five of the 13 while only two other players netted a brace (Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Klass-Jan Huntelaar).

Prediction

Erik ten Hag’s squad may have scored 13 over the weekend, but they only manage to score one here in Italy as the home side have a bit of a UCL homecoming party. Pick: Atalanta 3, Ajax 1

