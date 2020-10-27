Apex Legends Season 7 Patch Notes : Apex Legends recently announced the soon to be released Season 7 of the game. It’s called “Ascension”.

Kindly of aptly named considering all the new updates it’s bringing along with it. Here is all you need to know about the new season of the trending battle royale!

Apex Legends comes to Steam!

Apex Legends will be shifting over from Origin to Steam! All your previous progress will be carried over and you can now access the game from Steam starting Season 7. Apex will still be available from the Origin portal to play. Players that do shift over to Steam will get Valve-inspired gun charms.

You can now build your very own clubs!

Building your very own mini-community within the game gives it a whole new feel! It kind of reminisces the good old ‘Clash of Clans’ days when you could make your own club and just frag out against other players.

The intricacies of the club ranking system aren’t really specified as of yet but it is probably going to be a thing to get the new season going.

Behold OLYMPUS!

A brand new map called Olympus is also going to be in Season 7! It’s specified as being a beautiful and lush city situated up in the clouds.

If anything, this could drastically change the game’s meta and offer a fresh look to players after looking at the same map for ages. There is also going to be a new mode of transit on Olympus namely the Trident. It’s supposedly quite spacious….

There is also going to be a new Legend that goes by the name of Horizon. Not much information is provided on the abilities of Horizon however a small backstory fitting the vibes of Apex Legends is provided! Horizon escaped a black hole and aims to use her mastery in controlling gravity to keep a promise. Controlling gravity sounds exciting and we can’t wait to see how it fares for players in-game.

There are going to be over 100 exclusive items including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, Holo-Sprays, and more in the new Ascension Battle Pass!

To add Apex Legends to your Steam Wishlist, click here.