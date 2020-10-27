AND Vs LIE Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Winner of today’s encounter eases its way into the much yearned for top 4 spots.

After failing to register a win in their opening three encounters of the Eurocup 2020-21, Lietkabelis were finally able to get out of the pickle they found themselves in. The 80-73 win over Antwerp was a much needed result for the side, one which could end up being a defining moment for the club this season.

Having finally tasted the sweet syrup of success in the showpiece tournament, Lietkabelis will now be looking to build on that result. The win rekindles a regressing campaign for the club, one which places the side on the cusp of making it into the top 4 of Group B.

Up against Andorra whom they are at direct loggerheads for fourth spot in the group, Lietkabelis know that this contest is a must win affair for the club. Anything barring a win would all but pour cold water on the side’s aspirations of qualifying for the ensuing round, set of events which are set to bolster the side when they take to the middle.

AND Vs LIE Fantasy Probable Winner

While Andorra find themselves in a two game winning rut at the moment, the side’s lull is one which can easily be put the brakes on today. The side has by no means been an onlooker in its encounters with the club matching its opponents every step of the way in all encounters.

And they should finally get the elusive win they so deserve as they walk all over their opposition’s paper thin defensive setup.

Probable Playing 5

Team News

Diagne and Sy miss out for Andorra once again with the players spending an extended time on the injury bed.

Andorra

Senglin, Hannah, Perez, Pauli, Dime

Lietkabelis

Masiulis, Valinskas, Barnies, Vinales, Maric

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Andorra Vs Lietkabelis Group C

Date And Time: 28th October, Wednesday: 12:30am

Venue: Poliesportiu d’Andorra, Andorra la Vella

Best Shooter

Andorra

Lietkabelis

Best Ball Stealer

Andorra

Lietkabelis

Bygone Encounter

Kuban Vs Andorra: 76-61

Lietkabelis Vs Antwerp: 80-73

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Calvin Hannah has shown this season that he’s more than only a player who can shot triples from the deep. He’s crucial in setting up the ball for his counterparts as well with his dimes traversing the ball past tight spaces for his counterparts.

Had it not been for Paulius Valinskas, Lietkabelis would have ended up losing yet another encounter. His 17 points turned the tie his side’s way with his ability to backtrack and lie up the offhanded shots making him a must have pick for us today.

Shooting Guard

Working in tandem with him to script the club’s first triumph of the season was Kyle Vinales. He had 9 points, 5 dimes and 4 boards in the contest, numbers which saw him work the court in every facet of the game.

In a contest where he was largely bereft of any support from his counterparts, David Jelinek decided to wage a lone battle for his side Top scoring for the club on the day with 13 points, he showed why he can be the fulcrum of the club’s renaissance this term.

Small Forward

Where he was the focal point in attack, Oriol Pauli was the side’s talisman in defence. He had 8 defensive rebounds, ones which saw him take centrestage for his club in the defensive side of the game.

Power Forward

He finds company in Haukur Palsson who not only gave him company in defence with 4 rebounds but more importantly utilised his ball shooting abilities to send down 12 points for the club.

Gytis Masiulis dished out one of the performances of the season the last time he took to the court. His 26-10 double-double was solely responsible for his club’s first win of the group, a showing which saw the player lay down a real marker and sound a warning bell for his opponents.

Centre

Wrapping up our set of the picks for the forthcoming showdown is Nacho Llovet after his 6 points and 8 attacking rebounds.

Star Player

The nonchalant manner in which he cascaded a double-double for the side sees us serenade Masiulis with the star player role while Valinskas is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Hannah, Valinskas, Jelinek, Vinales, Pauli, Palsson, Masiulis, Llovet

