It was hardly a legacy defining outing, but Clayton Kershaw’s final start of 2020 put the Los Angeles Dodgers in position to take a 3-2 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. Kershaw held the Rays to two runs in 5 2/3 innings in Game 5 on Sunday (GameTracker), and in the process became the all-time postseason strikeout leader.

Here is the postseason career strikeout leaderboard:

Clayton Kershaw: 207 (189 innings) Justin Verlander: 205 (187 2/3 innings) John Smoltz: 199 (209 innings) Andy Pettitte: 183 (276 2/3 innings) Roger Clemens: 173 (199 strikeouts)

Truth be told, Kershaw was in bend-but-don’t-break mode all night. He allowed the leadoff runner to reach base in each of the first four innings — he’d never done that in any of his previous 383 career starts, according to Inside Edge — and Tampa gave him a few gift outs on the bases. Most notably, Manuel Margot was thrown out trying to steal home in the fourth inning.

The Rays had runners on the corners with no outs in that fourth inning — Margot represented the tying run at third — but Kershaw put himself in position to escape with a Joey Wendle pop-up and a Willy Adames strikeout. The strikeout came on a hammer curveball that dropped off the table and out of the zone. A Hall of Fame pitch, it is. Margot was then thrown out at home.

It wasn’t until Margot’s out at home that Kershaw settled in. He had his first 1-2-3 inning in the fifth inning and then got two outs on two pitches to begin the sixth. Prior to Game 5, manager Dave Roberts said he was planning to let Kershaw face 21 batters and 21 batters he faced. He was pulled with a 4-2 lead after 85 pitches and Roberts was met with a smattering of boos on the field.

Of course, Roberts is likely setting Kershaw up for a potential Game 7 relief appearance, and he was going through the middle of the lineup a third time. Even an all-time great like Kershaw is less effective the third time through the order. Also, Kershaw’s playoff career is littered with good starts that were ruined because he was left in too long. Roberts wasn’t risking it in Game 5.

Kershaw cruised in the Game 1 win, striking out eight Rays in six innings of one-run ball. He was not nearly as sharp in Game 5. Case in point: Tampa’s hitter took 41 swings against Kershaw in Game 5, missing 11 times and fouling away 17. In Game 1, they took 38 swings against Kershaw, missed 19 times and fouled away only nine. They were on him a little bit more.

Aces do two things: they dominate, and on days they don’t have their A+ stuff, they still find ways to put their team in position to win. Kershaw dominated in Game 1. Game 5 was a grind though, and while the end result won’t satisfy those wanting true greatness, it was plenty good enough to put Los Angeles in position to win Game 5 and move to within a win of a title.