Week 7 is nearly over in the 2020 NFL season.

Now we’re have a really good idea about the bad teams in the league, and there are some really, really, really bad teams.

And that’s why we do these rankings, as those bad teams look like they could be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, where the prize could be Trevor Lawrence, the superstar-in-the-making Clemson quarterback.

So let’s run through our seventh edition of the un-power rankings in the NFL and see which fan bases should start hoping their teams truly tank for Trevor (and, while we’re at it, Justin Fields could be a great pick too!).

9

Washington Football Team



Oh boy. They were in the running in Week 6 with the No. 2 overall pick had the season ended then, and No. 3 in last week’s Tank for Trevor rankings.

But then they beat the Cowboys, dropping them to ninth. There’s a lot more football to play, but in this case, winning is a loss.

8

Minnesota Vikings



They were on the bye, and I still think they’re better than their 1-5 record.

7

Cincinnati Bengals



They were thisclose to beating the Browns, which means they could win a game or two more down the road.

6

Dallas Cowboys



Well, hello! The Cowboys make their Tank for Trevor debut. This team is officially terrible, and losing Andy Dalton was another huge blow. Now: they do play some similarly bad teams — the Eagles twice, the Giants, the Bengals, Vikings and Washington — but are we really confident they can beat any of them right now?

5

Atlanta Falcons



They continue to blow games late in heartbreaking fashion. It would all be worth it if they end up with Lawrence.

4

Miami Dolphins



The Texans are so so so bad. The good news for them: they face the Jags next week, so maybe that helps. But it’s fairly certain the Fins are going to end up with a pretty great Houston pick by season’s end.

3

Jacksonville Jaguars



The rumblings about Gardner Minshew getting benched are getting louder, which would help their draft position.

2

New York Giants



Winning another game the rest of the season would be … hmm, I’m having trouble thinking of a metaphor for that … oh yeah:

1

New York Jets



Gulp. They lost to the Bills on Sunday, but they had plenty of chances to pull off an upset. I see two games on their remaining schedule that have a teeny chance at a victory: Week 12 against the Dolphins and Week 16 against the Browns. Otherwise? A 0-16 year is well within reach.