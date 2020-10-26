According to a reliable source, the Warriors have shown intention of signing Jeremy Lin, in order to take some burden off Steph Curry.

A Chinese website Weixin has issued reports that Jeremy Lin is on the radar of several NBA teams. The forerunner of the list is Golden State Warriors. Jeremy Lin started his career with the Warriors back in 2010-11.

The road hasn’t been easy for Lin, as he has been traded around in the league a lot. He has been in 8 NBA teams, 2 G-League teams, and 2 CBA teams since he started his professional playing career in 2010.

Also Read: “Rob Pelinka highlights one big similarity between LeBron James and Kobe Bryant”

The last time Jeremy Lin was in the NBA, he was a solid bench player for the Hawks. He averaged 10.7 points per game while shooting 34.7 percent from three.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough for the Hawks and they sent him to the Raptors at the 2019 trade deadline. There Lin won a championship with the Kawhi-Lowry Raptors, but he didn’t see much playing time in the playoffs. He played just 27 minutes in a total of eight playoff games.

After that, he did not get any NBA contract, so he went to the CBA, where he was named an All-Star, and he averaged 22.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.6 rebounds.

“Stephen Curry like Jeremy Lin’s playstyle”: Sources claim

It is no secret that the Warriors need good role players. Ever since the departure of Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, there has been a huge gap in good role players coming off the bench. Jeremy Lin could be a solid point guard coming off the bench, reducing the burden on Curry.

Obviously, the Warriors need more role players, but starting with Lin, the Warriors can start assimilating a lineup good enough for championship contention.

The Golden State Warriors have expressed interest in Jeremy Lin, per https://t.co/7fNsO7NME1 (h/t @basketbllnews ) pic.twitter.com/s7v5X6mfmo — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 25, 2020

Also Read: “Lakers are your team: LeBron James to AD”

There have also been reports that the Nets want Lin. On further inspection, that doesn’t seem likely as they have solid point guards in Kyrie Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie.

The whole thing about interest in Lin could be a rumor to spike interest in the player as well. He is launching a new shoe, and getting more publicity right now couldn’t hurt. We’ll have to wait and see how true this report actually was.