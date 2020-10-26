Tom Brady won another football game on Sunday and became the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes in the process.

When the game was done he went out and shook hands with Raiders QB Derek Carr and then went his merry way.

The Bucs’ social team then tweeted a photo of the two QBs shaking hands with with the just the words “QB respect” and the handshake emoji.

Now, at first glance that tweet doesn’t really stick out for anything. But then you remember how Brady took heat for not shaking hands with Nick Foles after a loss this season, as well as not shaking hands with Foles after Foles beat him in the Super Bowl a few years ago, and that tweet suddenly feels like a strange troll job.

Here’s the tweet:

Fans had reactions: