The Miz becomes new Mr. Money in the Bank as Tucker turns on Heavy Machinery partner and friend Otis at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.

The Miz has managed to become Mr. Money in the Bank for the second time in his career. The A-lister needed some help to win the coveted briefcase from Otis however. Surprisingly, it was John Morris but Tucker who helped him in doing so.

It has long been rumored that the WWE have been looking for ways to get the contract off him. It was finally done on Sunday after JBL granted The Miz a match against Otis for the briefcase. Otis seemed all set to retain his contract until Tucker slammed the briefcase into his head and allowing the Miz to win.

The Miz walked out with John Morrison by his side and Otis with Tucker. Otis manhandled the Miz. A victory seemed all but assured after John Morrison was sent to the back after the referee caught him attempting to interfere.

However, Tucker turned on his teammate with a brutal shot to the head with the money in the bank briefcase. The referee failed to see the shot and the Miz took advantage of it by pinning Otis to become the New Mr. Money in the Bank.

Tucker later explained that he did what he did because he was tired of being an afterthought. He took credit for all of Otis’ achievements. He declared he was no longer going to be in his shadows before Otis attacked his former friend from behind.

While Tucker’s motivations are understandable and maybe even reasonable to an extent it makes no sense coming after a draft that separated the two. Otis had no business being on WWE RAW. It was Tucker who appeared to invite him to tag with him against the Miz and Morrision. Regardless, it will be interesting to see where do all the participants of this match go from here.

