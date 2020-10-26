NBA Twitter GOAT Kevin Durant gets into it with comedian Anthony Isaacs, who in reply takes a dig at the Nets.

The Dallas Cowboys lost big to the Washington Football Team. Considering the NBA season is over, most NBA players have turned to the ongoing NFL season, supporting their respective teams.

While we’ve already seen LeBron James showing support to his fellow LA team, the Dodgers, now it’s Kevin Durant’s turn for the same.

As evident by his tweet, KD was watching the NFL game between the Cowboys and the Football team. He was rooting for the Football Team, and they won 25-3.

The football team >>>>>>> the cow boys — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 25, 2020

This did not sit right with comedian Anthony Isaacs who took a shot at KD, sparking a twitter row between the two.

Anthony Isaacs attempts to instigate Kevin Durant

Anthony Isaacs did not take KD’s tweet about the Cowboys and the Football team kindly. He used this as a chance to fire at Kevin Durant and his Brooklyn Nets.

The Knicks >>>>> the Nets — Anthony Isaacs (@iSpeakComedy) October 25, 2020

The fans have, on multiple occasions bestowed KD as the NBA Twitter GOAT, and he proves yet again why is that so. Isaacs’ tweet took a shot at KD and his profession, and KD did not hesitate in doing so as well.

Durat has always been someone who does not take to twitter trolls very kindly, always indulging in conversations with petty fans and celebrities alike.

Any comedian>>>>>>you — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 25, 2020

Anthony Isaacs wanted no more smoke, as he ended the conversation with this one tweet.

Damn you got me. — Anthony Isaacs (@iSpeakComedy) October 25, 2020

Well, another day, another KD Twitter fight.

While KD may be tweeting away, his progression on the court reflects that he may be ready to get back and ball. He looks fit and hopefully, the Nets can figure their stuff out, to optimize the usage of Durant and make sure he doesn’t hurt himself again.

It’s an important season for the Nets next year, as their massive project with Kyrie and KD goes live. With the Lakers coming fresh off a championship and the Warriors waiting to once again unleash the splash brothers; the NBA season next time round should be a fun one.