It’s finally happening. This big, dumb league is starting to take shape and things are starting to make a bit more sense.

At the very least, there seems to be a clear hierarchy forming in each conference. At the top of the AFC, you have the Chiefs with the Steelers and Ravens fighting for the slot right behind them — and those two teams will play next week, providing us with even more answers. Over in the NFC, the Buccaneers have emerged as the clear favorites with the Packers, Seahawks and Saints battling it out for the No. 2 spot. That group might require a bit more time to sort itself out, but, at the very least, we now know the Bucs and Chiefs are the teams to beat.

So which teams pose the biggest threats to those two? The undefeated Steelers are the obvious answer. But we don’t do “obvious” here at the Monday Take Dump, where no take is too hot and all opinions are subject to change after further review.

Here are my spiciest takes after a long day of watching football…

1

The Steelers aren’t legitimate threats to the Chiefs



Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The battle of the NFL’s last two undefeated teams lived up to the hype. The Steelers, after getting out to a big lead early, just barely managed to stave off a late rally by the Titans, which ended with a missed field goal as time expired.

It was one of those games where both teams’ fan bases can come away feeling good, regardless of the outcome. That, of course, will be easier for Steelers fans: Pittsburgh won the game, after all, and did so on the road against one of the AFC’s best teams. But in order for this team to get where it wants to go — the Super Bowl — it’s going to have to get by Kansas City and based on what we’ve seen from the undefeated Steelers this season I don’t know if we can consider them a viable threat to the defending champs.

On paper, the Steelers appear to be the AFC’s most complete team. They came into the week ranked ninth in offensive DVOA and second in defensive DVOA. The Chiefs, who rank second and 10th, respectively, were the only other team ranked in the top-10 in both categories. Sounds like an even matchup, so what’s my issue with Pittsburgh?

I’m just having a difficult time envisioning the Ben Roethlisberger we’ve seen this season matching Patrick Mahomes throw-for-throw for a full 60-minute game. The Ben Roethlisberger we saw on Sunday certainly isn’t up to that task…

Roethlisberger had been doing a better job of throwing the deep ball in recent weeks, but he took a step back on Sunday against the Titans, going 4-of-14 on passes that traveled more than 10 yards downfield. Coming into the game, Big Ben already ranked 32nd in Success Rate on those throws, per Sports Info Solutions. That puts him behind guys like C.J. Beathard and Mitch Trubisky. That’s cursed company.

I thought Ben’s third interception was emblematic of his problems this season. It wasn’t a poor decision — he had JuJu Smith-Schuster running up the seam against a linebacker — but he just didn’t have the arm to pierce that window.

Three years ago, Reotherlisberger makes that throw. In 2020? He doesn’t have it in his locker, which makes this passing game a lot easier to defend.

On Sunday, the lack of chunk plays in the passing game forced the Steelers to go on long, laborious drives to put up points. Outside of one score following a turnover, the Steelers’ scoring drives required 43 plays. That’s 10.8 plays per drive! Pittsburgh’s clutch play performance will be celebrated — it converted 13-of-18 third-down conversions against the Titans — but it’s hard to sustain an offense that is overly reliant on third downs. The margin for error for this offense is just too small and unless that changes, the gap between the Cheifs and Steelers will remain.

Of course, having one of the better defenses in the league helps in that regard, but I don’t know if Pittsburgh’s blitz-heavy approach is going to hold up against a Mahomes-led offense. In a way, the Steelers’ and Ravens’ defenses are a lot alike and we’ve seen the latter have problems against the Chiefs. There’s really no reason to expect the Steelers, whose secondary isn’t quite as good, to fare any better.

Between the conservative passing game and the aggressive defense, the Steelers just don’t match-up well with the Chiefs.

2

Justin Herbert looks like a better prospect than Joe Burrow



Gary A. Vasquez/Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports/

OK, I’m going to need to do some explaining for this one. Let me start out by saying that Joe Burrow is currently the better player. And if you simulated both of their careers 1,000 times, Burrow would end up with the better career about 65% of the time.

But…

The number of times Justin Herbert ends up as a top-10 (or even top-five) quarterback is probably higher. In other words, Burrow’s floor might be higher, but it’s pretty clear that Herbert has the advantage when it comes to ceiling, and if I’m betting on a young quarterback, give me the one with the higher ceiling every time.

On Sunday, both rookies looked like future franchise quarterbacks but went about it in different ways.

Burrow dissected the Browns defense with quick decisions and supreme accuracy on short and intermediate passes. But there were more than a few times when Burrow’s lack of arm talent prevented him from making plays. On the first drive of the game, A.J. Green got a step on his defender deep and Burrow, who had been forced to reset in the pocket, hung the ball in the air a bit too long and allowed Denzel Ward to get back into the play.

On this next play, Burrow tries to drive the ball into a tight window but just doesn’t have enough zip beat the defender.

And here, Burrow attempts to make a back-shoulder throw from the opposite hash and comes up short.

Herbert had his fair share of mistakes, as well, including this wayward pass that should have been picked.

But he also made a few throws that Burrow just isn’t capable of making, including his first touchdown pass which required Herbert to fire the ball into a tight window up the seam.

Here are some examples of Burrow trying (and failing) to make a similar throw…

We’ve seen Herbert make these high-level throws on a weekly basis. Burrow, on the other hand, is winning with his mind but has yet to prove he can make big-time throws consistently. That’s the difference between a good quarterback and a great one.

Both teams are probably feeling good about their first-round picks. Burrow has been everything we expected him to be, but there’s a clear limit on what he can be. Especially in this era of limited practice reps making it so much harder for players to replicate the development path of a Manning or Brees.

A lot will have to break right in order for Burrow to hit his ceiling, while Herbert just needs some good coaching to fill in the gaps in his game. The gaps in Burrow’s game, on the other hand, cannot be taught.

3

If there was a coaches draft, Kyle Shanahan would be the first pick



Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t know if that’s too hot of a take but I suppose I need to explain why I’d take Shanahan over names like Belichick, Reid and Tomlin. My answer is a simple one: Kyle Shanahan has built a quarterback-proof offense in an era in which so much value is put on the position. That provides his front office with a margin of error that no other team enjoys.

For instance, Jimmy Garoppolo played only a so-so game. It certainly wasn’t good, but it wasn’t disastrous. And against the smartest defensive mind in the sport, the 49ers moved the ball at will. The quarterback was merely a role-player thanks to Shanahan’s play-calling. We’ve seen a handful of coaches be able to create that role for a limited quarterback, but those offenses always seem to get exposed against the smarter defensive minds.

That did not happen on Sunday. Belichick threw all off his tricks at Shanahan and the younger coach was always a step ahead.

The 6-1 front that confounded Shanahan’s biggest challenger in the “Best Young Play-caller” discussion, Sean McVay, hardly bothered the 49ers offense in the dominant road win. Shanahan was prepared for it and had numerous options for defeating it, most of which involved fullback Kyle Juszczyk getting out on the edge as a blocker.

The schematic wizardry allowed Garoppolo to just play the distributor role, which he is perfectly suited to do.

Garoppolo is a polarizing quarterback but it’s apparent that he hasn’t played up to the big contract he signed back in 2018. Typically, a quarterback not living up to a massive deal is a death sentence for a franchise. That’s especially true for a team that hasn’t had the best injury luck and has struggled to put together a reliable group of skill players. But the 49ers are still right there in the playoff race with a 48% chance of making the postseason, per FiveThirtyEight, and Shanahan’s play-calling is the biggest reason why that is.

I’m not saying Shanahan is the best coach in the league right now. Belichick, Reid and a few other guys are still ahead of him in the pecking order, but if age is a factor — and for the purposes of this exercise, it is — Shanahan leapfrogs those two, who are both nearing the end of their coaching careers.

4

Of all the NFL’s losing teams, the Jets might have the brightest future



Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

I know it’s hard to be optimistic about the direction of this team, Jets fans. And the loss on Sunday isn’t going to make things any easier after the offense managed just four total yards in the second half of an 18-10 loss to the Bills.

I’m sure we’ll hear more talk about Trevor Lawrence pulling an Eli in order to avoid the Jets stink after another putrid display of football, but I’m here to raise your spirits.

I know it’s hard to believe, but things could be A LOT worse. Think about where the Jets will be in about five months when the new league year kicks off:

Adam Gase and his coaching staff will be gone, which should make this team a lot better no matter who is picked to replace him.

You’ll presumably have the inside track to landing the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck … with five more top-100 picks in the 2021 NFL draft to start building around him.

You’ll have the second-most cap space in the league, per Spotrac. And that will be a significant advantage in an offseason where many teams will not be able to spend, which will drive down the cost of free agents.

You’ll also have a promising rookie class led by franchise left tackle Mekhi Becton. And 2019 first-round pick Quinnen Williams is starting to come around.

As far as foundations for a rebuild go, it’s hard to get better than that. The Jets are certainly in a better spot than a team like the Vikings, who have no cap space and are stuck with an overpaid quarterback for at least two years. The Falcons are still a year away before they can get their rebuild started. The Giants have David Gettleman sabotaging the roster. Daniel Snyder is sabotaging everything in Washington. The Jaguars are the Jaguars.

If I’m buying stock in any of the teams that will have to start over in the offseason, the Jets are at the top of my list.

In Joe Douglas, the Jets seem to have a general manager who knows what he’s doing and will take advantage of the roster-building assets the team has collected over the last year. Lawrence, on his own, is a franchise-changing player, but if Douglas can pull the right strings and find the right coach — can you imagine Joe Brady, the Panthers offensive coordinator who orchestrated Joe Burrow’s breakout season at LSU, building an offense around Lawrence? — the Jets could have one of the brighter futures in all the league.

Give it a few months, and you’ll feel a lot better about this team, Jets fans.