SRH vs DC Team Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals – 27 October 2020 (Dubai). This game is really important in the contest of IPL 2020 as a defeat in this game will end the campaign for Hyderabad whereas a win will take Delhi closer to end in the top-2 places.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were horrendous in their last game and lost a certainly winnable game. However, they are still alive in the tournament depending on the other results and one more defeat will officially end their campaign in IPL 2020. The team has all the qualities to be successful but they need to work together and win every game from now on.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have almost confirmed their playoff spot but their sailing ship is shaking now. They are on a streak of two straight defeats and one more loss can end the hopes of ending in the top-2 places. The bowling department is in a good space but the batting has to get improved in order to challenge for the title.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting throughout the tournament but it is gradually getting sloe. The average 1st innings score at this ground in IPL 2020 is 173.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 20; Batting 1st Won: 13; Batting 2nd Won: 7

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Manish Pandey, and Jonny Bairstow.

Delhi Capitals – Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, and Marcus Stoinis.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Jason Holder and T Natrajan.

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, and Shreyas Iyer.

SRH vs DC Team Wicket-Keeper

Jonny Bairstow (Price 10) and Rishabh Pant (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Both of them have not been at their best in this season of IPL but are genuine match-winners and can change the game on their head. Bairstow has scored 345 runs at an average of 31.36 whereas Pant has also played some decent cameos for his side.

SRH vs DC Team Batsmen

Shikhar Dhawan (Price 10.5) and Shreyas Iyer (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Dhawan is in tremendous form and is scoring runs for fun at the moment. He is now the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament with 471 runs under his belt whereas Shreyas played a really good knock in the last game and has been scoring at an average of 38.20. Both of them are brilliant and reliable players.

David Warner (Price 10) and Manish Pandey (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner has been decent in the tournament so far and has scored 370 runs at an average of 37 whereas Manish is looking in great touch lately and will be an asset at the number 3 slot. The batting of SRH relies too much on both of them.

SRH vs DC Team All-Rounders

Jason Holder (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Holder made has been really good in the tournament so far and has picked five wickets in just a couple of games. He is a brilliant death bowler whereas he is a decent batsman as well.

SRH vs DC Team Bowlers

Anrich Nortje (Price 8.5) and Ravichandran Ashwin (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Nortje has been bowling some lethal spells in the tournament and has picked 14 wickets till now whereas Ashwin is an experienced campaigner and has picked 8 wickets in the tournament. Both of them are major bowlers of this side.

T Natarajan (Price 8.5) and Sandeep Sharma (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Natarajan has picked 11 wickets whereas Sandeep has picked 6 wickets. Sandeep has been bowling really well lately whereas Nattu is also bowling some economical overs at the death.

[Alternative Changes: Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin Out; Ajinkya Rahane and Kagiso Rabada In]

Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shreyas Iyer and David Warner

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow

