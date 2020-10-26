SRH Vs DC MyTeam11 Team Picks, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11 And Match Overview: Season fast running out of steam for SRH as they fail to traverse their way out of rough waters.

Sunrisers Hyderabad found themselves on the end of one of the most abject run chases in the league this season the last time the club took to the field. Despite their bowlers putting in a pristine effort, SRH ended up folding like a house of cards with the bat as the team went onto lose 6 wickets in the tailend of their innings.

From being in complete control of their destiny to falling apart in the most inexpplecibale of fashions, SRH’s run chase was a horrendous affair. The side’s inability to break free of the shackles Punjab’s spinners had them saw the run rate keep creeping up at a steady rate, the pressure of which ultimately lead to the club nosediving on the day.

The meal the club made of the tie leaves the side in an extremely precarious position. Every clash is a must win one for them now with any defeat seeing them being asked to pack their bags and make an early exit from IPL 13.

SRH Vs DC MyTeam11 Probable Winner

With two defeats on the bounce, Delhi Capitals themselves are in a dire need to a win. While the club is still an outright favourite to make it into the playoffs, the downtick in form is bound to have sent shivers down the club’s ranks.

Delhi will come out hammer and tongs today as they look to address their hanky panky form. And its their more well endowed bowling unit which will see the club triumph on the day to become the first club to make it into the playoffs.

Pitch Conditions And Toss

This wicket has completely collapsed as the tournament has approached its final stretch. The spinners have run amuck over here with the long boundaries hardly helping the batsmen’s cause when it comes to chasing.

Weather

Profusely hot conditions will see the players be drenched in sweat today.

Chasing Side’s Record This Season

Win: 6 Lost: 10

Average First Innings Score

172

Probable Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje

Match Details

Indian Premier League 2020

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals

Date And Time: 27th October, Tuesday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: International Cricket Stadium

Telecast: Star Sports 1,2, Hindi/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Five Quiessential Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Wicket-Keeper

Jonny Bairstow has been completely off color this season. He’s failed to emulate his form from the foregone edition of the league but his ability to go after the bowlers in the powerplay period sees him retain his place in our side.

Akin to him, Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant finds himself in a quandary as well. His form paired with fitness levels have seen talk of him being left out of India’s Australia squad arise, one he’ll be looking to put to bed with a meaningful knock today.

Batsmen

After two 100s on the spin, Shikhar Dhawan was sent packing by Pat Cummins the last time around. That doesn’t faze us from opting for him though with him currently the league’s second leading run getter.

Captain Shreyas Iyer joins up with him while SRH on the other hand will also see us rope in their captain. Opener David Warner pulled off another noteworthy performance the last time he stepped out, hacking and slashing at the ball to pile on 35 runs.

Manish Pandey has blown hot and cold way too often this term but his 83 run match winning knock against Rajasthan is fresh on our minds to see him retain his place in our setup.

All-Rounders

Once again given an instrumental role with the ball the last time around, Marcus Stoinis showed why he’s become such an integral player for Delhi this season. He had two wickets on the day, a clinical performance with the ball to see us induct him in our framework.

He’s needed just two matches to accrue a staggering 5 wickets, a figure which has made Jason Holder a mainstay of SRH’s bowling setup.

Bowling Order

On a wicket where the ball will turn, spin and grip in his side’s Rashid Khan’s myriad guile and variations make him a must have pick for us. Delhi on the other hand see their fast bowling dup of Andrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada be reposed faith in by us given the manner in which they have skittled oppositions.

Captain And Vice-Captain

SRH Bat First: We envision Dhawan settling nicely down against a languid SRH bowling unit to see him be our captain while Warner is the vice-captain.

DC Bat First: The same picks with these two batsmen being the most flawless and dependable players for their respective sides.

MyTeam11 Team

Jonny, Pant, Dhawan, Warner, Pandey, Shreyas, Stoinis, Holder, Rabada, Nortje, Rashid

