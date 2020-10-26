SRH vs DC Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 47th match of IPL 2020.

The 47th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Dubai tomorrow.

Having won four and lost seven out of their 11 matches so far, Sunrisers are struggling at the seventh position on the points table. Considering their seven losses, one feels it would be supremely difficult for them to qualify for the playoffs. However, the David Warner-led franchise would be aiming to win all the remaining three matches and depend on others’ result as well.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are at the second position on the points table on the back of seven victories and four losses so far. That being said, they would be eager to return two winning ways especially after losing their last two matches against Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders.

SRH vs DC Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 16