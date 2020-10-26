SRH vs DC Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 47th match of IPL 2020.
The 47th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Dubai tomorrow.
Having won four and lost seven out of their 11 matches so far, Sunrisers are struggling at the seventh position on the points table. Considering their seven losses, one feels it would be supremely difficult for them to qualify for the playoffs. However, the David Warner-led franchise would be aiming to win all the remaining three matches and depend on others’ result as well.
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are at the second position on the points table on the back of seven victories and four losses so far. That being said, they would be eager to return two winning ways especially after losing their last two matches against Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders.
SRH vs DC Head to Head Records
Total number of matches played: 16
Matches won by SRH: 10
Matches won by DC: 6
Matched played in India: 14 (SRH 8, DC 6)
Matches played in UAE: 2 (SRH 2, DC 0)
SRH average score against DC: 147
DC average score against SRH: 154
Most runs for SRH: 374 (David Warner)
Most runs for DC: 356 (Rishabh Pant)
Most wickets for SRH: 9 (Rashid Khan)
Most wickets for DC: 7 (Kagiso Rabada)
Most catches for SRH: 6 (David Warner)
Most catches for KXIP: 5 (Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada)
Capitals, who have never defeated Sunrisers outside of India, had lost four weeks ago as well in Abu Dhabi. Chasing a 163-run target, Delhi had put on board a moderate 147/7 in 20 overs. Spinner Rashid Khan, who is SRH’s highest wicket-taker this season, had registered fantabulous bowling figures of 4-0-14-3 in that match.