“Some press people don’t act responsibly”- Paul Pogba attacks the Sun over alleged fake news of him quitting the national team.

Paul Pogba has attacked an English publication the Sun over their alleged fake news regarding Pogba leaving the national team after the French President Emmanuel Macron making comments on ‘Islamist terrorism’.

In response, the 27-year-old midfielder quickly debunked the reports by the Sun and have called them irresponsible on his social media handle for spreading such misinformation.

“So The Sun did it again… absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought.” Paul Pogba on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram So The Sun did again… absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought. I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some “media” sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding my religion and the French National Team to the pot. I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. My religion is one of peace and love and must be respected. Unfortunately, some press people don’t act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring it affects people’s lives and my life. I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100% Fake News. In a quick shout out to The Sun, who normally could not care less: some of you guys probably went to school and will remember how your teacher said to always check your sources, don’t write without making sure. But hey, seems you did it again and on a very serious topic this time, shame on you! #fakenews #AllezLesBleus @equipedefrance A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Oct 26, 2020 at 5:20am PDT

“I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some “media” sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding the French National Team to the pot.

“I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. Unfortunately, some press people don’t act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring it affects people’s lives and my life.”

Legal action against the Sun

The French superstar has also mentioned that he will take legal action against the publication for this piece and have emphasized the gravity of the situation.

“I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100% Fake News. In a quick shout out to The Sun, who normally could not care less: some of you guys probably went to school and will remember how your teacher said to always check your sources, don’t write without making sure.”

“But hey, seems you did it again and in a very serious topic this time, shame on you! #fakenews #AllezLesBleus @emmanuelmacron @equipedefrance,” he concluded.

The English publication is infamous for its unreliable and sensational headlines, but this time it seems they have triggered the prominent section of Football.